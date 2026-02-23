Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2026.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 15.01% to Rs 45.21 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 390.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31068 shares in the past one month. BLS International Services Ltd spiked 8.23% to Rs 290.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month. CIE Automotive India Ltd exploded 7.07% to Rs 502.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15656 shares in the past one month.