Coforge consolidated net profit declines 9.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 3318.20 crore

Net profit of Coforge declined 9.45% to Rs 215.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 238.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 3318.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2323.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3318.202323.3013.3517.01470.10375.50343.30294.40215.50238.00

