Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.05 0 OPM %00 -40.0020.00 - PBDT00 0 0.030.03 0 PBT00 0 0.030.03 0 NP00 0 0.020.02 0

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

