Suzlon Group receives order for 402 MW wind energy project

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Suzlon Group announced new order wins for the development of 402 MW wind energy projects for Juniper Green Energy. Suzlon will install a total of 134 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW for both projects at the Suzlon proposed site at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan.

These are repeat orders from the customer for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144]140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project including foundation, erection, and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post]commissioning.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

