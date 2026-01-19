Can Fin Homes rises after PAT jumps 25% YoY in Q3; loan book rises to Rs 40,683 crore

Can Fin Homes (CFHL) added 1.31% to Rs 931.70 after the company reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 265 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 212 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 421 crore, up 22% YoY.

Accordingly, operating profit for Q3 FY26 was Rs 351 crore, higher by 21% as compared with the figure of Rs 291 crore registered in Q3 FY25.

The expected credit loss (ECL) provision for the December 2025 quarter was Rs 10 crore as against Rs 22 crore in the same period last year.

Can Fin Homes said that as per the requirement of Ind AS 109, provision on advances are to be carried in the books of account on the basis of ECL. Accordingly, the company is required to carry provisions of Rs 400 crores towards expected credit losses. CFHL is carrying total provision of Rs. 505 crore, including Rs 59 crore as management overlay and Rs 40 crore under provision for restructured accounts. Profit before tax stood at Rs 341 crore in Q3 FY26, up by 27% from Rs 269 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. While Gross NPA ratio remained unchanged at 0.92%, nross NPA ratio fell by 1 basis point to 0.49% as on 31 December 2025.

Loan disbursements for the three months ended 31 December 2025, stood at Rs 2,727 crore compared to Rs 1,879 crore in the corresponding previous period, reflecting a YoY growth of 45%. The loan portfolio as at December 2025 was Rs 40,683 crore as against Rs 37,155 crore as at December 2024, recording an increase of 10%. Housing loans constituted 73% of the loan book and non-housing loans (including CRE) constituted remaining 27%. Can Fin Homes is the first bank-sponsored housing finance company in India with Canara Bank holding a stake of 29.99% as on 31 December 2025. The company is engaged in providing housing finance to individuals for construction, purchase, repair and upgradation of houses.