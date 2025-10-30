Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip set to launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints

Moschip set to launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At Embedded World North America

MosChip Technologies announced that it will launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints at Embedded World North America, introducing a unified solutions suite that advances how OEMs design intelligent, connected products in the AI-Led Product Era.

As OEMs accelerate intelligent product development, integration challenges persist across hardware, software, and digital & AI lifecycles.

MosChip's Integrated Engineering approach eliminates these barriers - aligning hardware, embedded software, digital and AI engineering design under a single, co-engineered lifecycle.

ProductXcelerate Blueprints are pre-validated, SMARC-aligned, vertical-ready reference designs that unify validated hardware platforms, embedded software stacks, MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT modules, and AgenticSky cores - built to meet compliance, interoperability, and scalability requirements, enabling OEMs to design once, certify once, and scale confidently across product lines.

MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT delivers connectivity and intelligence through edge-cloud orchestration, analytics, and intelligent automation, while AgenticSky cores (VisionCore, HMICore, WearableCore, ControllerCore) introduce Agentic AI traits - goal-orientation, adaptiveness, and autonomy - allowing machines, devices, and edge systems to sense, decide, and act predictably in the field.

Together, they define a seamless path from hardware to agentic AI, helping engineering teams accelerate development, simplify validation, and ensure long-term reliability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LG Electronics India IPO ends with 54.02 times subscription

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 81%

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 44%

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Nifty below 25,950; metal shares decline

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story