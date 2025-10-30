Moschip set to launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints

At Embedded World North America
MosChip Technologies announced that it will launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints at Embedded World North America, introducing a unified solutions suite that advances how OEMs design intelligent, connected products in the AI-Led Product Era.
As OEMs accelerate intelligent product development, integration challenges persist across hardware, software, and digital & AI lifecycles.
MosChip's Integrated Engineering approach eliminates these barriers - aligning hardware, embedded software, digital and AI engineering design under a single, co-engineered lifecycle.
ProductXcelerate Blueprints are pre-validated, SMARC-aligned, vertical-ready reference designs that unify validated hardware platforms, embedded software stacks, MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT modules, and AgenticSky cores - built to meet compliance, interoperability, and scalability requirements, enabling OEMs to design once, certify once, and scale confidently across product lines.
MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT delivers connectivity and intelligence through edge-cloud orchestration, analytics, and intelligent automation, while AgenticSky cores (VisionCore, HMICore, WearableCore, ControllerCore) introduce Agentic AI traits - goal-orientation, adaptiveness, and autonomy - allowing machines, devices, and edge systems to sense, decide, and act predictably in the field.
Together, they define a seamless path from hardware to agentic AI, helping engineering teams accelerate development, simplify validation, and ensure long-term reliability.
