Moschip set to launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints

MosChip Technologies announced that it will launch its new ProductXcelerate Blueprints at Embedded World North America, introducing a unified solutions suite that advances how OEMs design intelligent, connected products in the AI-Led Product Era.

As OEMs accelerate intelligent product development, integration challenges persist across hardware, software, and digital & AI lifecycles.

MosChip's Integrated Engineering approach eliminates these barriers - aligning hardware, embedded software, digital and AI engineering design under a single, co-engineered lifecycle.

ProductXcelerate Blueprints are pre-validated, SMARC-aligned, vertical-ready reference designs that unify validated hardware platforms, embedded software stacks, MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT modules, and AgenticSky cores - built to meet compliance, interoperability, and scalability requirements, enabling OEMs to design once, certify once, and scale confidently across product lines.