Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.44%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.44% at 34635.85 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd shed 3.05%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 2.23% and Coforge Ltd slipped 2.02%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 1.61% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.42% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.03% to close at 24741 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.01% to close at 80710.76 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News