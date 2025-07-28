Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 19.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 606.61 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 19.19% to Rs 396.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 332.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 606.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 504.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.606.61504.9663.9862.66532.33445.58523.89438.75396.12332.33

