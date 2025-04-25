Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 602.60 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 83.20% to Rs 154.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 602.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 545.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.18% to Rs 487.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 2461.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2226.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
