Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 602.60 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 83.20% to Rs 154.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 602.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 545.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.18% to Rs 487.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 2461.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2226.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales602.60545.40 10 2461.402226.60 11 OPM %28.0526.53 -28.2627.36 - PBDT189.80156.50 21 766.60649.10 18 PBT153.40119.90 28 624.70505.50 24 NP154.8084.50 83 487.10357.70 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Atul consolidated net profit rises 116.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story