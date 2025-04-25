VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jyoti Structures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2025.

VST Industries Ltd tumbled 8.40% to Rs 303 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57750 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd lost 8.38% to Rs 692.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd crashed 7.81% to Rs 122.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd corrected 6.74% to Rs 295.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52085 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd dropped 6.68% to Rs 20.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

