Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 620.95, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 16.26% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 620.95, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.Tips Music Ltd has lost around 8.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1717.3, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69632 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.63 lakh shares in last one month.