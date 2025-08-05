Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 87.05 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 26.86% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.0588.71 -2 OPM %14.6612.07 -PBDT11.248.98 25 PBT10.798.49 27 NP8.036.33 27

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

