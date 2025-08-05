Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 87.05 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 26.86% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87.0588.7114.6612.0711.248.9810.798.498.036.33

