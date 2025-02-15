Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mount Housing & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mount Housing & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Mount Housing & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-700.00 -PBDT-0.57-0.36 -58 PBT-0.58-0.37 -57 NP-0.55-0.38 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sparc Electrex standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story