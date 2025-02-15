Sparc Electrex standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Sparc Electrex declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.991.438.084.200.080.070.080.070.060.07

