Sparc Electrex standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Sparc Electrex declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.991.43 -31 OPM %8.084.20 -PBDT0.080.07 14 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.060.07 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content