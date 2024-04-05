Mphasis enters into multi-year collaboration with AWS to launch Gen AI Foundry

The Gen AI Foundry will serve as a dynamic platform for modeling industry use cases and developing proof of concepts (POCs) initially within the financial services Industry, with plans to expand across other sectors. This virtual forum will offer clients the opportunity to experience demos and POCs either at the Mphasis Experience Centre in NYC or AWS Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in NYC, providing a showcase of generative AI solutions tailored to the client's needs and objectives.
