Refex Industries allots 98,334 equity shares under ESOP

Refex Industries has allotted 98,334 equity shares under ESOP on 05 June 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 25,83,64,546/- (divided into 12,91,82,273 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each) to Rs 25,85,61,214/- (divided into 12,92,80,607 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each).

