Mphasis inaugurates Global Centre of Excellence for Advance Computing at Hyderabad

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Mphasis announced the inauguration of Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Computing in Phoenix Infocity, Hyderabad, Telangana. The new center will develop solutions in emerging technologies such as AI, Gen-AI and Quantum Computing amongst others for global clients. Mphasis' presence in Hyderabad has doubled year on year since it was established in 2016. With the addition of this new center, the company aims to develop AI-powered cutting-edge solutions thereby significantly amplifying its footprint in the city of Hyderabad.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

