Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2106.7, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 26.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2106.7, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23785.85. The Sensex is at 75686.14, up 0.38%.Mphasis Ltd has lost around 13.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27360.35, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.69 lakh shares in last one month.