Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2359.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 14.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2359.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23655.6. The Sensex is at 75642.46, down 0.64%.Mphasis Ltd has eased around 5.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29995.2, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2368.4, down 0.53% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 17.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 14.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 28.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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