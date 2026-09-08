HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1280.5, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 14.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1280.5, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23655.6. The Sensex is at 75642.46, down 0.64%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 5.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29995.2, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.75 lakh shares in last one month.