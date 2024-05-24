Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPL Plastics standalone net profit rises 133.84% in the March 2024 quarter

MPL Plastics standalone net profit rises 133.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of MPL Plastics rose 133.84% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.15% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.01 -100 OPM %0-10700.00 -0-17300.00 - PBDT11.44-1.01 LP 10.86-1.15 LP PBT11.44-1.04 LP 10.82-1.25 LP NP9.263.96 134 9.074.12 120

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

