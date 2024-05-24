RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 2519.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.53% to Rs 151.33 croreNet profit of RKEC Projects rose 2519.05% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 124.53% to Rs 151.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.81% to Rs 19.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 352.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
