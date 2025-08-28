Power Mech secures Rs 371-cr order from Adani Power's arm for thermal project

Power Mech Projects has secured a significant order worth Rs 370.84 crore from Mahan Energen (MEL), a subsidiary of Adani Power, for civil and structural works at its upcoming thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The scope of the order includes execution of civil works and erection of prefabricated structural steel for BTG Units 1 & 2, including the main powerhouse, central control building, ESP, FGD and limestone handling system, switchyard, and various ancillary works for the Mahan Phase-III (2 x 800 MW) project located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

The order is domestic in nature and is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed.