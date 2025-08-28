Canara Bank down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 105.28, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 5.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.28, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Canara Bank has lost around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54450.45, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.28 lakh shares in last one month.