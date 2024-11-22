MRF Ltd soars 0.17%, gains for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 123723.6, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.08% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% jump in NIFTY and a 36.84% jump in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123723.6, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 23674.85. The Sensex is at 78171.81, up 1.32%. MRF Ltd has slipped around 1.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23145.9, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2501 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7796 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123660.1, up 0.26% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 11.08% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% jump in NIFTY and a 36.84% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

