MRF Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 194/share

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
MRF reported a consolidated net profit increased 16.28% to Rs 396.11 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 340.65 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew 8.68% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,349.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 527.34 in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 5.21% from Rs 501.23 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

On full year basis, the company recorded consolidated profit of Rs 2,081.23 crore in FY24, steeply higher than Rs 768.94 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations rose 9.39% YoY to Rs 25,169.21 crore in financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared a final dividend of Rs 194 per equity share for FY24.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyre, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

Shares of MRF slipped 4.19% to Rs 1,28,316.90 on the BSE.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

