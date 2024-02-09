Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

MRF reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The tyre maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 509.71 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 174.83 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 9.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,162.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 682.41 in the third quarter of FY24 as compared with Rs 231.19 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On nine-month basis, the company recorded consolidated profit of Rs 1,685.12 crore in 9M FY24 as against Rs 428.29 crore posted in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations rose 9.63% YoY to Rs 18,819.85 crore in 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY24. The record date for the same is fixed on 21 February 2024 and the dividend will be paid on or after 4 March 2024.

Shares of MRF slipped 3.82% to Rs 1,37,047.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Greaves Cotton sizzles on reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

MRF consolidated net profit rises 191.55% in the December 2023 quarter

JSPL Q3 PAT jumps over three-fold to Rs 1,928 cr

Ajmera Realty hits record high after Q3 PAT jumps over two-fold in Q3 FY24

Lupin hits 52-week high after Q3 PAT jumps more than three-fold to Rs 613 cr

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Schneider Electric hits record high on recording over 2x rise in Q3 PAT

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 37.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Hubtown consolidated net profit declines 80.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story