Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 406.39 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 21.59% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 406.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 346.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.83% to Rs 140.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 1623.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1362.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
