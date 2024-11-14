Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 6.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 6.85 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 6.81% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.856.4421.4620.192.301.812.201.711.781.91

