Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 6.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 6.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 6.85 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 6.81% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.856.44 6 OPM %21.4620.19 -PBDT2.301.81 27 PBT2.201.71 29 NP1.781.91 -7

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

