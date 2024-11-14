Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.180.13-16.67-53.850.170.100.170.100.160.12

