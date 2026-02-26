Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.75%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2717, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.81% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% gain in NIFTY and a 33.66% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2717, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25452.6. The Sensex is at 82117.03, down 0.19%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 24.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28466.5, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.36 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2725, up 3.74% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 6.81% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% gain in NIFTY and a 33.66% gain in the Nifty Auto index.