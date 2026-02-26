Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.78% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25452.6. The Sensex is at 82117.03, down 0.19%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 15.49% in last one month.