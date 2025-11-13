Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 27.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 320.02 crore

Net profit of Regaal Resources rose 27.75% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 320.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 204.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.320.02204.5210.9515.2026.2920.7022.3117.4516.7113.08

