BMW Ventures secures Rs 6-cr job-work order

BMW Ventures announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 6.02 crore for job-work processing of railway steel girders, with the required material to be supplied by the customer.

The project is scheduled to be executed within six months from the date of the purchase order.

BMW Ventures is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, as well as manufacturing PVC pipes, roll forming, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), and steel girders. The companys standalone net profit jumped 12.5% to Rs 7.11 crore on 6.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 501.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.