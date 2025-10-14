Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's economy to sustain robust growth trajectory, household spending to show continued strength

India's economy to sustain robust growth trajectory, household spending to show continued strength

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

OPEC has stated in a latest monthly update that following economic growth of 7.4%, y-o-y, in 1Q25, India's GDP growth rose to 7.8%, y-o-y, in 2Q25, driven by strong private consumption and solid expansion in the services sector. Part of the upside reflects a sharp decline in the GDP deflator to 0.9%, a near six-year low, driven by lower consumer prices and wholesale price inflation, particularly the decline in vegetable prices. Adjusting for the volatility of food items, underlying growth may have been slightly lower. The services sector accounted for more than two-thirds of overall economic activity, while manufacturing remained resilient, recording a slight increase in the second quarter of 2025. Services growth accelerated to a two-year high, expanding by 9.3%, y-o-y, up from 7.3% in 1Q25. Manufacturing also strengthened, reaching a five-quarter high growth mark of 7.7%, y-o-y, up from 4.8% in 1Q25.

India's economy is expected to sustain a robust growth trajectory through 2025 and 2026. While it is projected to remain the fastest-growing major economy in Asia, this performance aligns broadly with the region's overall positive momentum. The services sector maintained strong momentum in the first six months. Government capital expenditure has increased and is expected to continue expanding, while domestic consumption has shown healthy growth, particularly in 2Q25.

OPEC noted that the latest GDP data confirmed that domestic momentum has strengthened further. The recovery in consumption has been fuelled by easier credit conditions - following a cumulative one percentage point reduction in policy rates since the start of the year - along with resilient rural demand supported by a strong harvest. Slowing food inflation, expanded welfare spending, and a modest boost to urban incomes from tax cuts have all contributed to higher purchasing power, underpinning continued strength in household spending through the second half of 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ministry of Defence utilises more than 50% of capital outlay by end of Sep-25

Den Networks slides as Q2 PAT drops 32% YoY to Rs 35 cr

BSE SME Mittal Sections' debut turns brittle

Sensex slumps 301 pts; Nifty slides below 25,150 mark; VIX spurts 4.92%

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story