Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 36.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 15.29 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 36.02% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.2913.158.83-3.651.732.401.510.161.512.36

