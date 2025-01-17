Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 36.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 15.29 croreNet profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 36.02% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.2913.15 16 OPM %8.83-3.65 -PBDT1.732.40 -28 PBT1.510.16 844 NP1.512.36 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content