Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 36.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 15.29 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 36.02% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.2913.15 16 OPM %8.83-3.65 -PBDT1.732.40 -28 PBT1.510.16 844 NP1.512.36 -36

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

