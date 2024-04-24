Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 1512.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 1512.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 35.43% to Rs 181.14 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 1512.29% to Rs 87.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.43% to Rs 181.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.21% to Rs 83.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 683.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales181.14133.75 35 683.55513.51 33 OPM %56.32-0.15 -9.1928.18 - PBDT122.1719.80 517 137.91212.16 -35 PBT108.3914.01 674 101.98190.57 -46 NP87.875.45 1512 83.11148.97 -44

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

