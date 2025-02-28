LIC Housing Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 496.25, down 3.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 496.25, down 3.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has eased around 13.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23173.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

