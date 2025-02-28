Power Finance Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 361.8, down 4.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.71% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 7.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

