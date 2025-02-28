REC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.5, down 5.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.5, down 5.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.REC Ltd has eased around 17.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23173.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 361.55, down 4.94% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 18.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 6.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

