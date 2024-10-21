Multi Commodity Exchange of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 153.62 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.96% to Rs 285.58 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India reported to Rs 153.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 72.96% to Rs 285.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 165.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.285.58165.1162.83-18.00205.02-10.87190.99-17.44153.62-19.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp