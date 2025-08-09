Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.39% to Rs 123.47 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 29.17% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.39% to Rs 123.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 161.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.123.47161.176.786.196.678.194.676.513.575.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News