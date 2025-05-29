Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balgopal Commercial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Balgopal Commercial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Balgopal Commercial reported to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.24% to Rs 6.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 96.72% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales01.09 -100 0.5617.05 -97 OPM %0-27.52 --137.5013.84 - PBDT-4.853.93 PL 7.3814.15 -48 PBT-4.853.93 PL 7.3814.15 -48 NP-4.223.74 PL 6.2913.17 -52

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

