Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 5.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.03% to Rs 1160.52 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 5.27% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.03% to Rs 1160.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 716.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.61% to Rs 225.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.74% to Rs 3992.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3150.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
