Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 5.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 62.03% to Rs 1160.52 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 5.27% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.03% to Rs 1160.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 716.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.61% to Rs 225.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.74% to Rs 3992.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3150.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1160.52716.22 62 3992.583150.28 27 OPM %6.489.30 -7.607.99 - PBDT91.8679.67 15 374.37274.10 37 PBT74.0162.36 19 304.01207.49 47 NP49.1046.64 5 225.44158.08 43

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

