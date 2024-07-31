Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 43.47 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 77.88% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 43.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.4737.9018.8619.825.304.621.941.852.011.13

