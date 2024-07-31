Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 24.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1125.12 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 24.88% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1125.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1078.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1125.121078.50 4 OPM %16.1219.36 -PBDT153.86181.22 -15 PBT107.15140.51 -24 NP77.99103.82 -25

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

