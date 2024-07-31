Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 24.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1125.12 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 24.88% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 103.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1125.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1078.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1125.121078.5016.1219.36153.86181.22107.15140.5177.99103.82

