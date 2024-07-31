Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 48.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 31 2024
Sales rise 128.72% to Rs 15.85 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech declined 48.17% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 128.72% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.856.93 129 OPM %4.35-31.89 -PBDT6.5815.08 -56 PBT5.5414.02 -60 NP4.679.01 -48

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

