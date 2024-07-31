Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 23.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 532.19 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 23.74% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 532.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 595.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales532.19595.64 -11 OPM %14.6615.59 -PBDT81.6197.12 -16 PBT53.4770.12 -24 NP39.9052.32 -24

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

