Murudeshwar Ceramics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics remain constant at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.50.1551.0415.9114.545.255.111.872.361.671.67

