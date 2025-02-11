Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Murudeshwar Ceramics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 50.15 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics remain constant at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales50.1551.04 -2 OPM %15.9114.54 -PBDT5.255.11 3 PBT1.872.36 -21 NP1.671.67 0

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

