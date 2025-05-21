Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of Simplex Realty reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.56% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 172.73% to Rs 4.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.30 -13 4.801.76 173 OPM %-573.08-313.33 --98.96-246.02 - PBDT-0.460.75 PL 1.732.36 -27 PBT-0.500.71 PL 1.582.22 -29 NP-0.300.59 PL 1.305.11 -75

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

